Wrap-Up Happy Hour 2-26-21

I’m gonna try this out.

I’m gonna try to send out a wrap-up happy hour blog to all of our AWESOME Sports Talk Nation peeps.

Wrapping up the week with some of the stuff we talked about or newsworthy stuff. Inside info. Other stuff.

Grammar is not an option here. Sorry Neil if you’re reading this.

Grab a drink….I’ve got a scotch…and let’s wrap-up and head into this week!

So JJ Watt might be getting closer to choosing a new team eh? All the reports of him winding down his list and the amount of one money a team reportedly offered him. It’s getting close and we might know by next week. Teams will want to sign him before March 17 (the beginning of free agency) so they know what they have left or what they can still get in terms of cap space.

Tiger Woods was a big topic this week and will be for a while. A scary car wreck that left him with some possible career ending injuries. We talked to Dr. Austin Crow from Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and he explained how serious these are and the chances Tiger can be on the course. You can listen to the whole interview at www.sportstalk1051.com, but it doesn’t sound good.

We talked with DNR Warden Jake Bolks about the Wisconsin wolf hunt that just concluded. A lot of good info from that convo you can find on our website.

Brewers Spring Training is here! First game on Sunday. Lots of question marks, yet a lot of excitement and potential. 3 rd base and pitching will be the key things to watch.

base and pitching will be the key things to watch. I am loving all of you sending me your thoughts on sports cards and pictures of your collections. We’re starting an online Facebook group to see how many of our listeners are starting to get back into this. Here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/616704882583625. Note, you have to listen to the latest episode of The Man Cave Podcast to get the answer to the question to join!

Speaking of The Man Cave Podcast, it’s changed up quite a bit. No football in there. We’re expanding to everything you would talk about in a man cave with your friends. And I am PUMPED about some of the new additions to the podcast as well and so far the feedback has been AWESOME. Subscribe and rate the podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. But I will say, if you listen on Spotify you get actual music on there!

That’s all I got for now. We’ll talk with you peeps soon!