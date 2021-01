Ingredients:

4 Green Onions, thinly sliced

3 Roma Tomatoes, diced

2-3 teaspoons of Cavender's Greek Seasoning

1/2 Cup Olive Oil

8 oz Feta Cheese

1 Baquette, fresh, sliced

Directions:

Take a large platter and cover the bottom with a thin layer of Olive Oil

Top with thinly sliced green onions and diced tomatoes

Add Feta Cheese and Cavender's Greek Seasoning

Mix it all together on the platter

Serve with sliced baquettes

Enjoy!