BOB BOSOLD’S CALICO CAVIAR

1 Can Pinto Bean, Drained
1 Can Black-Eyed Peas, Drained
1 Can Black Beans, Drained
1 Can White Shoepeg Corn (or Hominy), Drained
1 Cup Chopped Bell Pepper (Any Color)
1 Cup Chopped Celery
1/2 Cup Chopped Onion
1 Small Jar Pimiento
2 or 3 Jalapeno Peppers, seeded and chopped
Dressing:
1/2-1 Cup Salad Oil
1/2 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
1/2 Cup Sugar
1/2 Tsp. Salt
1/4 Tsp. Pepper
Combine dressing ingredients in a pan. Bring to boil, stirring often. Let cool completely.
Combine beans & veggies in a large bowl. Add cooled dressing. Marinate overnight in a refrigerator. Drain Well before serving. Must serve with Fritos Scoops.