BOB BOSOLD’S CALICO CAVIAR

1 Can Pinto Bean, Drained

1 Can Black-Eyed Peas, Drained

1 Can Black Beans, Drained

1 Can White Shoepeg Corn (or Hominy), Drained

1 Cup Chopped Bell Pepper (Any Color)

1 Cup Chopped Celery

1/2 Cup Chopped Onion

1 Small Jar Pimiento

2 or 3 Jalapeno Peppers, seeded and chopped

Dressing:

1/2-1 Cup Salad Oil

1/2 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 Tsp. Salt

1/4 Tsp. Pepper

Combine dressing ingredients in a pan. Bring to boil, stirring often. Let cool completely.