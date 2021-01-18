Da Bears Still Suck, But Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Doesn’t – With a Tripper Cheese Crust

Of the many great things the windy city has given us, Michael Jordan, Second City Improv Comedy, Sport Peppers on a Hot Dog…a likeable football team is NOT one of them. However, despite their obvious inferiority on the playing field, deep dish Chicago style pizza is perhaps the greatest opportunity to indulge in your cheesiest dark fantasies via the most decadent of all the pizza brethren. Layers of gooey cheese and crispy cheesy crust, with sausage? C’mon man! Even this Chicago offering is something we Wisco loyalists can appreciate.

Here is our Big Game recipe from our very own pizza aficionado (snob?) Phil Tripper

What you need:

12” Cast Iron Pan or Round metal baking dish

1 large Pizza dough ball (can be bought from your grocer bakery, freezer section, or made from scratch at home with mix of choice)

1 Large can of San Marzano peeled whole tomatoes

1 package of large pepperoni (can be found in the deli) – Coaster sized

1LB of Sweet or Hot Italian sausage. Uncooked.

1lb block of low moisture Mozzarella Cheese

1 Package of Smoked Mozzarella cheese sticks (string cheese)

1lb of provolone cheese (block or medium thick sliced from the deli)

1 Shallot

1 container of Minced Garlic

1 container of shredded parmesan cheese (Kraft is fine, fancy stuff from the fancy cheese area is better)

Red pepper flakes, garlic powder, olive oil and butter are also needed for this version

Assembly and Cooking Directions:

Pre Heat oven to 375F

Thaw, mix or proof dough on counter. Pizza dough ball should be room temperature and stretchy. Leave for later.

With a box grater, grate approx half of the mozzarella, provolone and peel a couple smoked sticks all into a bowl. The most important thing to remember with the recipe is that there is no such thing as too much cheese. For real, get crazy if you really want.

Slice the remaining Mozzarella block and provolone into medium thickness slices.

Set all the cheese aside.

Take your can of San Marzano tomatoes and empty into sauce pan. Crush the whole tomatoes lightly with your hand. Add spices to your taste. (Garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper, black pepper, garlic, shallot, anchovies, etc) It is your sauce, do what you like. I prefer a bit of spice and some sugar to cut the acidity. Simmer on medium until ready to use

Take your cast iron skillet or round high edged pizza pan and butter or oil generously on bottom and sides. Some prefer the flavor butter provides and some like to keep it lean and use olive oil. I recommend butter

Time to roll or stretch your dough!

Prep a countertop with flour or cornmeal and get rolling, unless you are skilled enough to do the hand stretch method. The key is to no overwork or roll the dough too much. Just enough to give you a round dough roughly the size of the skillet.

*For those of you who like the flavor and crunch of fine cornmeal in their dough, now would be the time to sprinkle a pinch into the bottom of your buttered skillet or pizza pan

Transfer your dough into your skillet or pan and gently press into the bottom of the pan and sides leaving roughly ½ open. You do NOT want to cover the entirety of the sides with dough, and here’s why:

Next, take your sliced cheeses and cover the bottom and sides in an alternating pattern. The idea is to have an entire layer of cheese and for the cheese on the sides to cook into the side of the pan. When you pull the pizza out of the pan and look at the crust, trust me, YOU WANT half of that crust to be a caramelized ring of crusty cheese.

Add one layer of pepperoni over the cheese slices like a spicy blanket.

Next, add the remaining shredded cheese to the bowl. If you think it looks like not enough cheese, you are right! Add more. You really can’t go wrong here. The cheese should now nearly fill the pan with about a ½ or ¼ inch of depth remaining.

Now we add the sausage. Open package and get to pulling and placing. Size can be as big or small as you prefer. No need to make uniform in size. I find the rough and largish hunks of sausage tend to provide a nicer texture when cooked.

Finally, ladle or spoon pizza sauce over the top. Sauce should JUST cover the sausage and cheese. Sauce has a lot of water and too much water can make it difficult to crisp the bottom of the crust, so not too much. This is where that bottom layer of cheese comes in. It acts as a bit of a crust moisture barrier.

Last call to add any pinches of spice to the top of the pizza.

Time to cook. Place into preheated oven and cook 45 minutes or until cheese crust is crusty and holds shape and the rest is bubbling.

Cooking times will vary in this step, so it is really about feel, but 45 minutes will cook the ingredients through, while also giving the bottom a chance to crisp.

When done, place on counter and LET IT REST. 15-20 MINS minimum or you will have a soggy mess when you try and cut. Pro-Tip after resting and getting the pizza from the pan, if you would like to get the bottom even more firm, you can place back in the oven on a hot pizza stone for 10 more minutes.

Parmesan generously over the finished top

At this point you are ready. Unbutton your pants and get comfy, there will be a nap in your future.