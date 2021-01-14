Office Cora’s Chili Dog Bubble Bake

If you're looking for a fresh, off-the-bun way to eat an American classic hot dog, Office Cora's Chili Dog Bubble Bake makes a delicious and fun alternative!

What You'll Need

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans ready-to-heat chili
  • 8 hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated biscuits, each biscuit cut into 6 pieces
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

What to Do

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Put on WAXX 104.5 to entertain yourself while you bake.
  2. Combine chili, hot dog pieces, and optional onion in a baking dish; mix well. Sprinkle with cheese. Dance to your favorite song as you chop dogs and stir things up.
  3. In a large bowl, toss biscuit pieces with butter until evenly coated. Arrange biscuit pieces over cheese. Step back and admire your creation.
  4. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and casserole is heated through. Give yourself a pat on the back if you are limber enough; otherwise give yourself a high five. Grab a fork and enjoy.

