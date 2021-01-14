If you're looking for a fresh, off-the-bun way to eat an American classic hot dog, Office Cora's Chili Dog Bubble Bake makes a delicious and fun alternative!
What You'll Need
- 2 (15-ounce) cans ready-to-heat chili
- 8 hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (optional)
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated biscuits, each biscuit cut into 6 pieces
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
What to Do
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Put on WAXX 104.5 to entertain yourself while you bake.
- Combine chili, hot dog pieces, and optional onion in a baking dish; mix well. Sprinkle with cheese. Dance to your favorite song as you chop dogs and stir things up.
- In a large bowl, toss biscuit pieces with butter until evenly coated. Arrange biscuit pieces over cheese. Step back and admire your creation.
- Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and casserole is heated through. Give yourself a pat on the back if you are limber enough; otherwise give yourself a high five. Grab a fork and enjoy.