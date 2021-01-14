If you're looking for a fresh, off-the-bun way to eat an American classic hot dog, Office Cora's Chili Dog Bubble Bake makes a delicious and fun alternative!

What You'll Need

2 (15-ounce) cans ready-to-heat chili

8 hot dogs, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1/2 cup chopped onion (optional)

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 (10-ounce) can refrigerated biscuits, each biscuit cut into 6 pieces

2 tablespoons butter, melted

What to Do