Tommy Shaw’s Nose Drip Chili

Ingredients: 1lbs 80/20 ground beef. 1/4 cup chili powder. 3 tbsp garlic powder. 1 tbsp salt and pepper. 3 - 15oz cans of Hunts Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, and 2 cans of Campbell’s tomato soup. 1 1/2 cups diced onion. 1 1/2 cup diced celery. 2 cans of light red chili beans, drained. (Please note: Hunts brand is what gives this chili flavor. Any other brand will change texture and taste.)

Directions: Cook ground hamburger till no longer pink. I boil the hamburger with S & P and garlic powder, then drain. You do how you like. Combine onion and celery to hamburger and simmer for 5-7 minutes until fragrant. In a large pot combine tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and tomato soup with chili powder, garlic and S & P. Add 2 1/2 cans of water to the pot. (I fill water in the tomato soup cans.) 2 tbsp butter. Bring to boil then set to simmer. Add Hamburger/onion/celery combo to sauce. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Now...you’re pretty much done. Unless you’re a chili head like me. Add your favorite hot sauce, minced chili peppers or powder for added heat. You can add macaroni noodles, sour cream or shredded cheese to your desire.

Always taste test when combining ingredients to ensure proper taste balance.