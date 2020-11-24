Tailgate Thoughts: Thanksgiving

I’m thankful for my family and friends.

I’m thankful for being a Dad.

I’m thankful for sports and the outdoors.

I’m thankful for my mostly good health.

I’m thankful for my faith.

I’m thankful to have an incredible job that allows me to provide and support my family, even if it means I don’t get a lot of sleep, if any.

I’m thankful people listen to what I have to say. That’s the coolest thing in the world.

I’m thankful I get to talk to so many people and hear their opinions on topics.

I’m thankful to still have dreams and a passion.

I’m thankful for the haters, doubters, and the naysayers because they motivate me to be great.

But I’m most thankful for my family and close friends, because they make me want to be the best.