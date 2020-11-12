Is Batman Really a Superhero?

Batman is my all-time favorite fictional hero. One of the main reasons is because the man doesn’t possess supernatural powers. He’s just a rich dude fighting crime.

But I have often wondered: Should he be considered a superhero then if he doesn’t have super powers?

According to the actual definition of superhero, he’s not. It says a superhero is “a benevolent fictional character with superhuman powers.”

Batman doesn’t have superhuman powers. So he’s out. So what do we call him? Just a fictional hero? That sounds awful. We need to figure this out.

Hey, you reading this right now. Do you want to ask me a question or get my thoughts on a topic of anything? Send it to me and maybe I’ll make it a topic for Tailgate Thoughts.