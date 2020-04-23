First Round Mock and Seven Round Packers Mock

Here we go! Draft season again!
Note: I did not mock any trades for the first round or the Packers, BUT I definitively think there will be for both!
- Bengals – QB Joe Burrow
- Redskins – DE Chase Young
- Lions – CB Jeff Okudah
- Giants – OT Jedrick Wills
- Dolphins – QB Tua Tagovailoa
- Chargers – QB Justin Herbert
- Panthers – LB Isaiah Simmons
- Cardinals – OT Tristan Wirfs
- Jaguars – DT Javon Kinlaw
- Browns – OT Mekhi Becton
- Jets – WR Jerry Jeudy
- Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb
- 49ers – Henry Ruggs III
- Buccaneers – OT Andrew Thomas
- Broncos – DT Derrick Brown
- Falcons – CB CJ Henderson
- Cowboys – CB A.J Terrell
- Dolphins – OT Joshua Jones
- Raiders – CB Jeff Gladney
- Jaguars – CB Trevon Diggs
- Eagles – LB Kenneth Murray
- Vikings – CB Jaylon Johnson
- Patriots – LB Patrick Queen
- Saints – CB Kristian Folten
- Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson
- Dolphins – EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos
- Seahawks – EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson
- Ravens – LB Zach Baun
- Titans – OT Austin Jackson
- Packers – WR Jalon Reagor
- 49ers – DT Ross Blacklock
- Chiefs – LB Jordyn Brooks
Packers Seven Round Mock
30 – WR Jalen Reagor
62 – LB Logan Wilson
93 – DT Leki Fotu
136 – RB Darrynton Evans
175 – CB Dane Jackson
192 – T Jack Driscoll
208 – TE/HB Dalton Keene
209 – QB Jake Luton
236 – S Daniel Thomas
242 – WR Tyler Simmons