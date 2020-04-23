First Round Mock and Seven Round Packers Mock

Here we go! Draft season again!

Note: I did not mock any trades for the first round or the Packers, BUT I definitively think there will be for both!

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow Redskins – DE Chase Young Lions – CB Jeff Okudah Giants – OT Jedrick Wills Dolphins – QB Tua Tagovailoa Chargers – QB Justin Herbert Panthers – LB Isaiah Simmons Cardinals – OT Tristan Wirfs Jaguars – DT Javon Kinlaw Browns – OT Mekhi Becton Jets – WR Jerry Jeudy Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb 49ers – Henry Ruggs III Buccaneers – OT Andrew Thomas Broncos – DT Derrick Brown Falcons – CB CJ Henderson Cowboys – CB A.J Terrell Dolphins – OT Joshua Jones Raiders – CB Jeff Gladney Jaguars – CB Trevon Diggs Eagles – LB Kenneth Murray Vikings – CB Jaylon Johnson Patriots – LB Patrick Queen Saints – CB Kristian Folten Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson Dolphins – EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos Seahawks – EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson Ravens – LB Zach Baun Titans – OT Austin Jackson Packers – WR Jalon Reagor 49ers – DT Ross Blacklock Chiefs – LB Jordyn Brooks

Packers Seven Round Mock

30 – WR Jalen Reagor

62 – LB Logan Wilson

93 – DT Leki Fotu

136 – RB Darrynton Evans

175 – CB Dane Jackson

192 – T Jack Driscoll

208 – TE/HB Dalton Keene

209 – QB Jake Luton

236 – S Daniel Thomas

242 – WR Tyler Simmons