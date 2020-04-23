First Round Mock and Seven Round Packers Mock

Here we go! Draft season again!

Note: I did not mock any trades for the first round or the Packers, BUT I definitively think there will be for both!

  1. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow
  2. Redskins – DE Chase Young
  3. Lions – CB Jeff Okudah
  4. Giants – OT Jedrick Wills
  5. Dolphins – QB Tua Tagovailoa
  6. Chargers – QB Justin Herbert
  7. Panthers – LB Isaiah Simmons
  8. Cardinals – OT Tristan Wirfs
  9. Jaguars – DT Javon Kinlaw
  10. Browns – OT Mekhi Becton
  11. Jets – WR Jerry Jeudy
  12. Raiders – WR CeeDee Lamb
  13. 49ers – Henry Ruggs III
  14. Buccaneers – OT Andrew Thomas
  15. Broncos – DT Derrick Brown
  16. Falcons – CB CJ Henderson
  17. Cowboys – CB A.J Terrell
  18. Dolphins – OT Joshua Jones
  19. Raiders – CB Jeff Gladney
  20. Jaguars – CB Trevon Diggs
  21. Eagles – LB Kenneth Murray
  22. Vikings – CB Jaylon Johnson
  23. Patriots – LB Patrick Queen
  24. Saints – CB Kristian Folten
  25. Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson
  26. Dolphins – EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos
  27. Seahawks – EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson
  28. Ravens – LB Zach Baun
  29. Titans – OT Austin Jackson
  30. Packers – WR Jalon Reagor
  31. 49ers – DT Ross Blacklock
  32. Chiefs – LB Jordyn Brooks

Packers Seven Round Mock

30 – WR Jalen Reagor

62 – LB Logan Wilson

93 – DT Leki Fotu

136 – RB Darrynton Evans

175 – CB Dane Jackson

192 – T Jack Driscoll

208 – TE/HB Dalton Keene

209 – QB Jake Luton

236 – S Daniel Thomas

242 – WR Tyler Simmons

