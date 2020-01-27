Man Cave Podcast Episode 52: Eli, Rebound Teams, Hall of Fame, Super Bowl Picks

Who's career would you rather have: Eli Manning or someone like Dan Marino? Is Eli's career better than Phillip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger? Dan discusses that, plus which teams who missed the playoffs this year will rebound and make them next year, Pro Football Hall of Fame picks, and Super Bowl picks all in four-down territory.

For the extra point, Dan has a quick chat with NFL Films historian Chris Willis who was a part of the Top 100 voting process and the expanded Pro Football Hall of Fame class.