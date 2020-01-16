Championship Picks

Titans at Chiefs

The Titans have been super impressive in the playoffs and I don’t know if anyone can stop Derrick Henry right now. But I don’t think the Titans can stop this Chiefs offense either.

The Pick: Chiefs 27 Titans 17

Packers at 49ers

The key to victory is the trenches. The big boys. Can the Packers o-line slow down the 49ers d-line? Can the Packers d-line stop the rush and put pressure on the 49ers? That will all decide the game.

I really, really, really wanna pick the Packers here…………………….

The Pick: 49ers 23 Packers 20