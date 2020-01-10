Divisional Round Picks

Vikings vs 49ers

This one I think is either close, or it could be a blowout on each side. Kyle Shanahan vs Mike Zimmer. Who wins between the two play callers will determine this game.

The Pick – 49ers 23 Vikings 17

Titans vs Ravens

If you like running the football, this is the game for you. The Ravens were the top rushing team in the league, but the titans have the individual rushing champ.

The Pick – Ravens 27 Titans 13

Texans vs Chiefs

The Titans escaped a wild game last week against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes won’t be doing the same antics that Josh Allen was doing for the Bills.

The Pick – Chiefs 30 Texans 17

Seahawks vs Packers

Can the Packers defense stop Russell Wilson? The biggest match-up of the game is the Packers defense vs Russell Wilson in terms of both passing and rushing.

The Pick – Packers 20 Seahawks 16