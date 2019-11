In this episode, Dan gives everyone his votes for the first half MVP, Coach of the Years, and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year on first down in "Four Down Territory."

Also discussed is the potential of a crazy QB market next year, who's fanbase is suffering the most, and who's undefeated start to the season is more impressive.

The latest power rankings and Dan finishes with the "Extra Point", where he talks about the trading deadline.