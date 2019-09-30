Green Bay’s Ultimate Football Team

100 years of the pro football. 100 years of Green Bay football. Many greats have played in Green Bay, but who is the best?

The decision is up to you Sports Talk 105.1/790 AM nation!

If you could build your ultimate Green Bay football team, who would be on it? The best Green Bay running back of all-time? Best offensive lineman? Best quarterback?

Starting October 7, the vote is up to you! We're putting this question and responsibility in your hands to create the ultimate Green Bay football team!

Dan Kasper will make his argument on who he think's should be voted number one before each poll opens, but it's up to YOU to make the decision!