Quarter 1 for the Pack, Brewers Playoff Bound

After their loss to the Eagles Thursday night, the Packers have completed their first quarter of the season with a 3-1 record. At the beginning of the season if anyone said the Packers record would be 3-1 through the first four games of the season, the majority of fans would and should be very happy with that. Add in two wins against the Bears and Vikings and Packers fans should be good with the record.

But, I still can’t get a good gauge on this team.

The first three weeks of the season we’re highlighted by impressive defensive play. The defense was creating sacks and turnovers at a rate we have not seen from a Packers defense in a really long time. But then against the Eagles, the defense, especially the run defense, was like a leaky faucet.

On the other side of the ball, the offense wasn’t lighting up the world like we’re used to from a Packers offense over the years through the first three weeks of the season. But then Thursday, Aaron Rodgers looks like the old Aaron Rodgers. It helped that the Packers passing game was attacking a depleted Eagles secondary, but give credit where credit is due. The Packers exploited it.

So how can we assess this team after the first quarter?

It’s still a work in progress. Still inconsistent.

I know that’s kind of a cop out answer, but I don’t think we still have a really good gauge on this team. The defense has more than not shown a lot of positive things. But that run defense needs to be shored up. I know Mike Pettine prioritizes the pass over the run, but if you’re going to allow the opposing teams to average 5 yards a carry, your defense is going to get worn down throughout the game.

And I’m maybe not as concerned as the offense as some fans are. We have to remember the offense went up against three good to solid defenses and the team came away with wins. They we’re able to exploit a poor pass defense. If anything, the Eagles game gave me the confidence the Packers offense can move the ball through the air.

But, there is a caveat to that. If Davante Adams is going to miss a long period of time, the offense is going to take a huge step back. And if Bryan Bulaga misses time, I don’t know if Alex Light is the answer. The best option might be to put Billy Turner at right tackle and Lucas Patrick at guard.

All in all, a good start for the Packers with definitely some positive things, but also things to work on, which is to be expected from a team with a new coaching staff and a lot of new players.

So how about those Brewers?! What an incredible turnaround for this team. There was no way, like all if not many of you, thought this team would be going to the playoffs at the beginning of September. And the fact they are still in the hunt for a division championship heading into the final regular season series this weekend? Incredible.

Give credit to the veterans like Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Yasmani Grandal for leading this team and stepping up after losing Christian Yelich for the season. A big credit to the youngsters for rising to the challenge as well.

But a big amount of credit should go to Craig Counsell. To keep that team focused, motivated, and energized after everything that has gone on as been incredibly impressive. One of the best coaching jobs in all of sports.

I don’t know how deep the Brewers will go in the playoffs, but to say they are going back to the postseason in back-to-back season’s is AWESOME!