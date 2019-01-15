Badger basketball in trouble?

What’s going on with the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team? Last year when they missed the tournament for the first time in what seemed forever, we had the excuses. Young inexperienced team and injuries to key contributors.

This season, there was hope. Optimism. Players were healthy, younger players got some experience, and it was Ethan Happs’ final season. There was no way this team was NOT going to make the tournament. And it looked that way to start the season. Wins against Oklahoma, NC State, and Iowa that helped propel the Badgers into the rankings.

Then came these last few weeks. Turnovers, missed free throws, slow starts have doomed the Badgers. They lost a game they had no business losing to in Minnesota at the Kohl Center. They lost to Purdue and Maryland in back-to-back games and now have Michigan coming up. Good chance they will be riding a three-game losing streak after this weekend.

Some fans are already calling for the dismissal of head coach Greg Gard. Are we at that point yet though?

I don’t understand what is going on with the Badgers during this rut and perhaps it is just a rut. They look to have athletes and solid players in that lineup. Brad Davison showed what he was made of last year,

D’Mitrik Trice started off this season on fire, and we know what Ethan Happ can do (and can’t for that matter.)

So the fact we know the Badgers have some ball players makes it all the more frustrating they’re at this point. But should we start pointing the finger to Gard?

There is still a lot of season left. Still a lot to be played out. A lot of things can happen. While some fans may want to see a new coach, I don’t see it happening after this year regardless of what happens. It may frustrate Badger fans, but I think Barry Alvarez would give Gard one more year if they don’t make the tournament this year.

But they still can make the tournament. Let’s concentrate on that right now instead of writing this team off already.