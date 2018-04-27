Man who placed dead rats on a school playground has been sentenced

An Eau Claire man is facing either 15 days in jail or 120 hours of community service after placing dead rats and mice on a school playground.

Damien Wagner was sentenced yesterday after pleading no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and being found guilty. The incident happened last October at the Montessori School on Cameron Street. Wagner admitted in an interview with authorities that he and a friend had trapped the animals as part of an infestation at the friend’s home. He also admitted to placing the dead animals on the playground equipment as a joke. Wagner must also write an apology letter to the school and is not allowed contact with elementary schools.