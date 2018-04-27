Man sentenced for stealing tools from Confluence Center site

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools on 2 occasions from the Confluence Arts Center construction site.

36-year old Shawn Lanier pleaded no contest to felony counts of burglary and theft. He has been sentenced to spend 4 years on probation and pay restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, a Market & Johnson construction trailer at the site was burglarized October 20th. Saws and tools valued at $2,400 were taken. Construction tools valued at $6,100, owned by 3 different businesses, were taken November 3rd from the same site. On November 4th, authorities found Lanier at a storage unit in Lake Hallie. Some of the stolen items from the Confluence Arts Center site were found there.