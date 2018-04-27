Man going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire area man is going to prison for violating his probation that stems from 4 criminal convictions in 2016.

26-year old Vance Lindenman has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. He was also fined over 2-thousand dollars.

Lindenman was originally sentenced in April 2016 to 3 years of probation and 6 months in jail for 1 count each of drunk driving, 4th offense within 5 years, bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver.

According to court records, Lindenman violated his probation by failing to report to his agent, drinking alcohol, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, not having a valid license and not having an ignition interlock device installed.