Man and woman charged for causing a child to watch a sexual activity

A rural Menomonie man and woman have been charged with causing a child to view a sexual activity.

29-year old Elizabeth Dolajeck is charged with causing a child age 13 to 18 years-old to view a sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material and intent to contribute to the delinquency of a child. 29-year old Brian Thibado is charged with causing a child age 13 to 18-years old to view a sexual activity, sexual assault to an intoxicated victim and intent to contribute to the delinquency of a child. Both were charged April 12th. Dolojeck is scheduled for arraignment June 11th, and Thibado will return to court on June 12th.

According to the criminal complaints, a 17-year old girl reported that Dloajeck made sexual advances toward her. She states that on March 30, Dolojeck, Thibado, another person and herself were drinking alcohol, and that she declined Dolojeck’s sexual advances. Dolajeck and Thibado used a sex toy in the presence of the victim, and Thibado groped another person that night.