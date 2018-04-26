Man going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire man will go to prison for violating his probation that stems from 3 felony convictions in 2017.

20-year old Cole Davis has been sentenced to 1 year in prison plus 1 year in jail, and 5 years of extended supervision.

Davis was originally sentenced in February 2017 to 5 years in prison and 1 year in jail for 1 count each of burglary, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to court records, Davis violated his probation by selling marijuana and alprazolam, possessing drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition, threatening 2 females, and using fentanyl.