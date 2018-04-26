Man given probation for attacking a man he didn’t know

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for his role in attacking an Eau Claire man who he didn’t know at the man’s residence.

44-year old Jason Butters pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property, and a felony count of strangulation. He has been sentenced to 3 years on probation, and has been given credit for the 66 days he has been in jail since the incident on February 17th.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police were sent to a reported burglary in the 29-hundred block of Seymour Road. An officer arrived to find a broken television outside the house and a man standing outside, who appeared to have fresh wounds. The man said he was lying on his couch watching television when he heard banging on his door. 2 males, who he didn’t recognize, came into the house. Both men attacked him, and at least one of them choked him. The men then alternated between fighting with the man and damaging his property.