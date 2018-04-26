Inmate charged for pulling a weapon on a police officer

An Eau Claire County Jail inmate has been charged for pulling a weapon on an officer in February.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate, Emmitt Ritter-Simpson, was being escorted from a housing unit to a visitation room for a meeting with his attorney on February 8th. During the escort, Ritter-Simpson attmpeted to assault an officer with a fashioned weapon. He has recently been charged for the inicident.

Ritter-Simpson was booked into the jail on January 16, and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.