If you have a medicine cabinet full of old prescriptions, an upcoming event can help you get rid of them safely.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on this Saturday, April 28th from 10am to 2pm at the Marshfield Clinic Eau Claire

Center on Craig Road.

The goal of Take Back Day is to provide a safe, easy and responsible way to dispose of medication. Again, you can plan to make those drops this Saturday.