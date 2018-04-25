Traffic stop leads to a big drug bust in Eau Claire

A traffic stop in Eau Claire last week turned into a big drug bust for authorities.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over for a suspended driver’s license, and that the vehicle had marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and numerous prescription drugs in it. 2 people, 24-year old Alexander Best and 30-year old Trenton Wik of Altoona were arrested. Both men are out on bond, and return to court on May 8th for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire officer pulled over the car Thursday on South Hastings Way when he ran the plate and discovered that Wik, the owner, had a suspended driver’s license. The officer noticed Best and Wik were acting nervous, and the drugs were found in the car that were located near the 2 suspects. Best and Wik are being prosecuted as repeat offenders, and could be sentenced up to 22 years and 18 months, respectively, if they’re convicted.