Gun threat at Eau Claire tavern leads to 3 people being arrested

3 people were arrested last weekend in connection with a gun threat outside an Eau Claire tavern.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun around outside of Scooter’s just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers learned that 3 men were inside the bar when one of them exchanged words with another male. As the victim ran off, 1 of the 3 men removed his gun and pointed it toward the victim. A deputy noticed the possible suspect leaving in a taxi.

The taxi was pulled over, and 3 people were arrested. 24-year old RIchard Schilling, 26-year old Armando Ortiz and 24-year old Maddie Al-Habarneh. Schilling was arrested for being armed while intoxicated, intentionally pointing a firearm at another person, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed, and disorderly conduct. Ortiz and Al-Habarneh were arrested for disorderly conduct.