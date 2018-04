A vote on the temporary relocation of Eau Claire’s City Hall is being postponed.

A resolution was on yesterday’s council agenda calling for a lease agreement at 2020 Prairie Lane, which is the former 3M office on the city’s northwest side. Extensive renovations are scheduled to happen at city hall, which will require closing the building. A temporary location is needed to continue city business. The vote is now scheduled for the next council meeting in 2 weeks.