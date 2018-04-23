Man who fatally struck a pedestrian will enter a plea this summer

An Altoona man who fatally struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in February and then driving away is scheduled to enter a plea in June.

59-year old Michael George is charged with hit-and-run involving death. George appeared in court last week, and was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle unless properly licensed and not to drink or possess alcohol.

According to the police report, the crash happened on Highway 46 in Amery on February 9th. 50-year old Lisa Allen of Amery was crossing the street when George’s car struck her. She was taken to the hospital then flown to St. Paul where she died. George briefly stopped his car before leaving the scene. Witnesses told police the vehicle’s plate and number, and George was arrested in Woodville and taken to jail.