A Rice Lake man has been sentenced for his 6th drunk driving offense.

45-year old Nathan Petit pleaded guilty last week to 6th-offense OWI. He has been sentenced to 1 year in jail, 200 hours of community service and will be on probation for 3 years. His driver’s license is also revoked for 3 years and he must install an ignition interlock in his vehicle. Petit was arrested in February.