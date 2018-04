A Chippewa Falls area man has been convicted of exposing himself to a child.

36-year old Justin Patchen pleaded no contest last week to exposing his genitals to a child. He was originally charged with attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child. He was also convicted of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, neglecting a child, retail theft and bail jumping. A judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and sentencing is scheduled for June 28th.