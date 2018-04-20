Toddler killed after get run over by a van

A toddler was killed this week when he was playing in the snow with other children and was run over by a van in Polk County.

Authorities say the incident occurred late Monday morning in the Town of Farmington, south of the Village of Osceola. The toddler was identified as 1 1/2-year old Abraham Flynn. The driver of the van, 54-year old Arthur Elmquist lived at the home where the incident occurred, and was moving a large panel van so he could finish plowing snow from his driveway. He told authorities he didn’t see the child enter the driveway, and it’s unknown if he will be charged.

Abraham’s mother brought him and her other children to their neighbor’s home that morning, and they were playing in the snow when he was run over.