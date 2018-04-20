Man charged for impersonating a federal agent

An Eau Claire man is accused of impersonating a federal agent.

20-year old Zachary Wojcik has been charged with a misdemeanor count of impersonating a peace officer. He is out on bond and returns to court on May 22nd.

According to the criminal complaint, police were notified March 8th that Wojcik was representing himself as a DEA agent and trying to recruit juveniles to participate in an internship program under the idea that Wojcik was an agent. Wojcik took 2 juveniles to Wisconsin Dells for swimming and meals. The juveniles later learned that Wojcik was not a federal agent. Wojcik told police he used to be in the military and contradicted himself multiple times about what he had told people.