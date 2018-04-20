Altoona police chief running for state Assembly seat

The Altoona police chief is running for a seat on the State Assembly for District 68.

46-year old Jesse James announced his candidacy this week. James, a Republican, is the 2nd candidate to enter the race for the seat being vacated by Representative Kathy Bernier, who decided to run for the 23rd District seat. Senator Terry Moulton isn’t seeking re-election. Democrat Wendy Sue Johnson, an Eau Claire attorney, is also seeking the Assembly seat.

James is a graduate of Eau Claire North High School and has worked for the Altoona Police Department since September 2001. In 2013, he was hired as Altoona’s police and fire chief, and handed off the fire and EMS duties to the city’s first full-time fire chief in April 2017. Elections are Tuesday, November 6th, with primary elections on August 14th.