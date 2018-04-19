Man sentenced for attempting to meet a teen girl for sex

A Glenwood City man has been sentenced for responding to an online ad posted by police and making plans to meet a 14-year old girl in Chippewa Falls for sex.

66-year old Joseph Brabeck has been convicted of 1 count of possessing child pornography. He was sentenced this week to 4 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, a Chippewa Falls police investigator put together an online sting, placing ads on social media sites and then sending emails and texts back and forth with several men in the fall of 2015. The investigator posed as a 14-year old girl wanting to meet adult men, and the sting netted 4 arrests, which included Brabeck.

Brabeck had planned to meet the girl in Irvine Park on October 8, 2015. He was arrested when he arrived at the park, and authorities discovered he had brought Viagra, condoms and a digital camera because there was supposed to be a nude photo shoot. Brabeck admitted to responding to the ad and that he had expected to meet a 14-year old girl for sex.