Man going to jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl

An Eau Claire man is going to jail for sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl.

37-year old Jose Fernandez pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals and 4th-degree sexual assault. He has been sentenced to 323 days in prison and fined $961.

According to the criminal complaint, Fernandez assaulted the girl May 22nd at an Eau Claire residence. The girl said the sexual touching lasted 10 to 15 minutes. The girl said she told Fernandez no when he started sexually touching her, and a witness told police she witnessed the incident. Fernandez denied touching the girl.