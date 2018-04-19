2 people arrested after a drug bust in Trempealeau County

2 people have been arrested after authorities found drugs and paraphernalia in their home in Trempeleau County.

The Sheriff’s Department says a search warrant was executed at the home on Tuesday in the Town of Sumner. During the search, authorities found over a pound of marijuana, several drug paraphernalia items, and packaging and weighing materials.

40-year old Steven Stauffer and 45-year old Christina Stauffer, both of Osseo, were arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail. They face a number of charges, including possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance.