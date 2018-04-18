Woman charged for attacking a woman with a knife

An Eau Claire woman is accused of attacking a woman with a knife and beating her over the weekend.

23-year old Thena Crotteau was charged this week with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping. A bond was set for her, and she is ordered not to have contact with the victim or the woman’s boyfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a residence on Christopher Drive at 4:19 a.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing. Once officers arrived, they determined the victim hadn’t been stabbed but that she did suffer facial injuries. The victim told officers she had been released from the hospital at 3 a.m. and returned home. When she and her boyfriend were lying in bed, she said she heard screaming coming from the kitchen and recognized the voice as Crotteau’s. Around 4 a.m., Crotteau kicked down the bedroom door, causing a mirror to fall and break.

Once inside the room, Crotteau, armed with a large kitchen knife, came at the victim. Crotteau went to stab her in the face but ended up stabbing the drywall above her head. Crotteau continued attempts to stab the woman. She began yelling at the victim’s boyfriend, and went into a children’s bedroom and attempted to grab a child. The boyfriend showed officers a video, where Crotteau is seen attempting to stab the woman and making threats. Crotteau told officers she had been at the home to visit the children and their father.