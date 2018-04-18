Former police chief convicted of sexual assault of a child

A former Thorp police chief has been convicted of sexual assault of a child.

74-year old Richard Boie pleaded guilty last week to repeated sexual assault of the same child. He will be sentenced on July 11th.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between February 2013 and December 2014. The child is now 9-years old. The girl told authorities Boie would lie in bed with her and sexually touch her. She said it happened more than one time and always at Boie’s home in Thorp. The child would go to his house at least once per month during that time frame.