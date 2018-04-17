More winter weather on the way

More wintry weather is expected in western Wisconsin.

Snow and possibly a wintry mix is forecast for tomorrow in some locations and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Wednesday night. Total accumulations of three to five inches are possible with some areas reaching up to 7 inches of snow. Icy conditions are also expected throughout the area.

Spring snow storms are impacting road construction projects in Eau Claire. More than 10 inches of snow and temperatures in the low 20s over the weekend are delaying the construction season, which typically begins this month. Major construction projects were put on hold yesterday, but officials say delays won’t be long. Projects west of Eau Claire have also been met with delays.