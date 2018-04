A man is facing prison time for trying to meet what he thought were underage girls for sex.

39-year old Jeramiha Sackman pleaded no contest yesterday after he responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover Eau Claire Police detective that offered sex with 8 and 11-year old girls in exchange for money. He was later arrested and has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.