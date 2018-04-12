Paul Ryan retiring at the end of the year

Governor Walker and political analysts are reacting to the news that Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will not be running for re-election.

Ryan announced Wednesday his intention to retire from politics when his term expires at year’s end. Walker says he respects Ryan’s decision, but that the southeast representative will be missed. Political analyst John Frank says the loss for Wisconsin and the House of Representatives is huge. Frank says the seat that has been held by a Republican for around the last 20 years could go either way in the November election.