Man hurt in crash this week

A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in western Wisconsin earlier this week.

It happened on Highway 10 near Highway Double-Q early Monday morning. Authorities say a minivan driven by 26-year old Nelson Varea of Minnesota struck a guardrail when he lost control of the vehicle. The van then crossed the center line, entered the ditch and struck a tree. Nelson had 3 passengers in his vehicle, which included a 25-year old man who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.