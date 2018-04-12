Heating moratorium ends this weekend

The arrival of spring marks the end of the heating season. It’s also time for customers who may have fallen behind on their bills to make arrangements to ensure their service is not interrupted. If you need financial assistance, there are a variety of programs that can help customers in need.

The moratorium, which started on November 1st expires this weekend, on April 15. Income eligible households may also qualify for energy efficiency and conservation programs. For more information, customers can contact Xcel Energy.