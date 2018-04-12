Area teacher charged with having online sexual relationship with teen

A Glenwood City teacher, coach and city council member has been charged for allegedly having an online sexual relationship with a Missouri teen.

45-year old Peter Gaustad has been charged with 5 felonies, including child sexual exploitation, exposing a child to harmful material, and causing a child 13-18-years old to view sex activity using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. Authorities say Gaustad was arrested last Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year old Missouri girl told authorities in March that she began communicating with Gaustad around November 1st on an app called Whisper. The girl told her mother she had sent several nude photos to a 45-year old teacher in Glenwood City. She also said Gaustad sent her several nude photos, some of him masturbating. The girl told police the relationship began on Whisper when Gaustad responded to a post she wrote about wanting to date teachers. The interaction moved to Snapchat in January or February. Gaustad told police he thought he was engaged in an online sexual relationship with a teen girl who was about 17.