Man convicted of breaking into multiple businesses

A former Menomonie resident has been convicted of breaking into multiple businesses in Lake Hallie and the Towns of Wheaton and Eagle Point in 2014.

40-year old Ryan Hobbick pleaded guilty to burglary. However, a judge found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and had Hobbick committed to a state facility for an undetermined amount of time. Hobbick is currently being held at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa County deputies investigated a series of break-ins at construction-related businesses in Lake Hallie and the Towns of Wheaton and Eagle Point between July and November 2014. Numerous tools were taken in each theft. Officers later learned that Hobbick pawned some of the tools at Pawn America in Eau Claire in October 2014, and that other items, including wire, copper and aluminum, were sold for scrap.