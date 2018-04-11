Man charged for threatening to blow up sheriff’s deputies

A Chippewa Falls man is accused of threatening to blow up Eau Claire Sheriff’s deputies’ homes.

39-year old Christopher Sewilo has been charged with 2 felony counts of threatening a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of drugs and paraphernalia. He is being prosecuted as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, 2 deputies were called to the 3600 block of London Road Thursday evening to check on a man in a Jeep causing a disturbance. The caller reported the man had been parked at an abandoned residence since about noon and was revving the engine. The caller said he contacted the man as asked if he needed help, and the man’s eyes rolled into the back of his head.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man, later identified as Sewilo, trying to leave the scene. They found 2 syringes and a meth pipe on Sewilo, and a Mason jar with a moderate amount of what appeared to be marijuana and several court documents with Sewilo’s name on it in the Jeep. When Sewilo was arrested, he became combative and threatened to blow up both deputies. He also threatened hospital staff, and threatened to find 2 deputies and their homes and blow them up with a Molotov cocktail.