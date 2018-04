A Holcombe man has been arrested for his 5th drunk driving offense in Chippewa Falls.

36-year old Ryan Birkenholz was arrested on Saturday and appeared in court on Monday. He is being held on a $1,000 bond and will return to court on May 15th. If he’s released, Birkenholz must take daily preliminary breath tests at a nearby police station.

No police report about the incident is available. Birkenholz was also cited for failure to obey an officer and unreasonable speed.