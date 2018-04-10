Man spending more time in prison for man’s death

A Black River Falls man is going to spend more time in prison instead of walking out a free man in a few days.

44-year old Demetrius Simmons has been sentenced to spend 3 more years in prison for his role in delivering an opioid painkiller that played a role in a man’s death. He has also been sentenced to 3 years of extended supervision. Simmons was scheduled to be released from prison on April 17th.

According to the criminal complaint, Simmons delivered a fentanyl patch to a man at Garton’s Motel on Clairemont Avenue on December 31, 2015. That man was found unresponsive on the motel room floor by authorities, and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced brain dead the following day. An investigation found that the man got the fentanyl from Simmons, who had gotten it from a woman he did farm work for.