Woman charged after police find her passed out in her car

A Minnesota woman with a long list of drunk driving convictions and outstanding warrants in 3 states is in deep trouble with the law again after police in Riverside, Illinois found her passed out behind the wheel at a gas station.

41-year old Tasha Schleicher has been charged with 2 counts of felony aggravated drunk driving, 2 counts of misdemeanor drunk driving, no insurance, driving with revoked license and transportation of open alcohol while driving.

Police say Schleicher was sitting in her car with the keys in the ignition and engine running at a gas station in a suburb of Chicago. It looked like she attempted to fill her gar with kerosene, not gasoline. Officers noticed she was highly intoxicated and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from her breath. Officers also noticed an open bottle of liquor in the front passenger seat, and witnesses said she was drinking from the bottle before officers arrived.

Schleicher told officers she had 11 children and couldn’t find them. Her children were taken by Minnesota Child Protection Services because of her October OWI arrest. Schleicher also told officers at the scene she was pregnant, bleeding and having a miscarriage. She was given a pregnancy test at the hospital, and the results showed that she wasn’t pregnant.