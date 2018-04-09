Man going to jail for incident at local park

A Chippewa Falls man is going to jail for driving recklessly and firing a gun while intoxicated at an Eau Claire County park.

39-year old Michael Hughes pleaded no contest to felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping and 4th-offense drunk driving. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. He has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision. He also has his driver’s license revoked for 2 years.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a report on August 28th, 2016 of a man driving recklessly and erratically around Harstad County Park in the Town of Lincoln. It was also reported that gunshots were heard in the park. Hughes was pulled over and a shotgun was leaning on the passenger seat, and Hughes had a strong odor of intoxicants. Hughes initially denied shooting the gun, but said he had been setting off some fireworks. Witnesses say Hughes and his party at the campground were swearing loudly and acting disorderly. Hughes then admitted he fired 3 or 4 shots at the campground.